Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AMTI traded up $6.00 on Friday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,745. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $78.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

In related news, Director David Lamond purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

