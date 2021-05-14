AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of APP stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

