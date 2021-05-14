Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

APR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,904. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

