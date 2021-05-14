Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.85. 553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,637. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 7.47.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.