Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.43%.

Aptinyx stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. 1,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

APTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.