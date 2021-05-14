Aragon Court (ANJ) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 315.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Aragon Court has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $8,690.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Aragon Court Coin Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Buying and Selling Aragon Court

