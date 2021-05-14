Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

ARMK stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,965,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,837,000 after purchasing an additional 374,447 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,593,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.