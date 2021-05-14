Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $678.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,694,000 after acquiring an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,301,000 after acquiring an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after acquiring an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

