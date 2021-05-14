Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

