Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARKAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. Arkema has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

