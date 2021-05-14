Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $147.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Arkema from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73. Arkema has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $2.528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. Arkema’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.