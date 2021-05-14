Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

