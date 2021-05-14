Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,460. The stock has a market cap of $97.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 4,285,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

