Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

HR opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

