Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,143 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 350.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,398. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

