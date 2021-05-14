Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $84.05 and a 12 month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957 shares of company stock worth $117,785. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

