ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

