Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 769,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $572.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 3.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

