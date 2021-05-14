Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.18.

