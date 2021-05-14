Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

