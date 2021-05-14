Asset Dedication LLC Has $179,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.68. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

