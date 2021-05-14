Asset Dedication LLC Sells 482 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.08.

AVY stock opened at $220.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $226.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

