Asset Dedication LLC Sells 824 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.