AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.
AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
