AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,199.40 and a beta of 1.23.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 10,069 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $220,813.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,923 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $239,739.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,054. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.