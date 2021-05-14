Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) to Buyback $900.00 million in Outstanding Shares

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.30. 224,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $163.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

