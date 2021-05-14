Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Get Assure alerts:

ARHH stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Assure has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assure (ARHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.