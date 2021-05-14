Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASUR. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 485,616 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Asure Software by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,099,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 70,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 116,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 470,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.