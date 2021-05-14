Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,262.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $186,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,005 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,031,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

