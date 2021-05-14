Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Announces Earnings Results

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,564. Athira Pharma has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.