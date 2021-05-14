Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.05. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

