Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 62,457 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,457 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares comprises about 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.32% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,446. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.78.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

