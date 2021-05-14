Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atreca by 135.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 754.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Atreca by 19.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.
Atreca Company Profile
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
