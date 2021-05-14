Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

BCEL opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Atreca has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $328.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $183,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $446,550 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atreca by 135.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Atreca by 754.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Atreca by 19.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atreca by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

