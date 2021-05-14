AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 683.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 806,452 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $60,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, Director Scott William Drake sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $354,364.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,038 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,790. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

