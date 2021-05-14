AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 189,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in AT&T by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.