AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,650. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.