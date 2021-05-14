AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 4,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 2.08. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $44.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
AudioEye Company Profile
AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.
