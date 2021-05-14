Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 336,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,041,145. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 61,267 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 69.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $2,288,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

