Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Underperform” at ATB Capital

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Capital to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.32% from the company’s previous close.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.37. 2,457,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,006. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$4.93 and a 52-week high of C$26.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

