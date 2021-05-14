AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$58.50 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.83.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$46.26 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

