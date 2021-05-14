AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given a C$58.50 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.83.
Shares of ACQ opened at C$46.26 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$5.82 and a 12-month high of C$51.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.48.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
