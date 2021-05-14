AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells $5,260,000.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $5,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,492,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.26 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AN shares. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

