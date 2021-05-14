AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,453.82.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,533.76 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,023.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,455.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,256.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

