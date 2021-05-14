Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 316.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Avalon GloboCare were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 71,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCO stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

