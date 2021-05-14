Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

ASM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,419. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $128.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

