Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37.

ASM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

