Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%.

ASM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

