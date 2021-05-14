Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $73.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $90.29.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, with a total value of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 96,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,332. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.