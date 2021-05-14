AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Issues Earnings Results

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVITA Medical updated its Q4 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,361. The stock has a market cap of $442.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

