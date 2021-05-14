AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 510,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,756. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $400.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

