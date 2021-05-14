Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Shares of Axonics stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, COO Rinda Sama sold 73,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $4,361,462.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock worth $12,741,922. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

