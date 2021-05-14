Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.06). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

