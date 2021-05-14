Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) PT Raised to C$8.40

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$8.40 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYAGF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 24,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

